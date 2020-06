BLACKPINK now has 1.2 billion views on "DDU-DU DDU-DU".

The MV is the most-watched MV for a K-pop group, whether male or female. They actually went from 1 billion to 1.1 billion in 4 months, but reached 1.2 billion in only 3 - meaning more people are watching it lately. It is possible that with "How You Like That" out, fans are re-watching some of their old MVs.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK. You can rewatch the MV here.