Weeekly has released their performance spoiler for "Tag Me (@Me)".

This rookie girl group is getting ready for their debut with a bright new song. Titled "Tag Me", the trendy sound goes well with their concept linked to all things social media-related. Known as A Pink and VICTON's little sister group, Weeekly already has fans wishing them this year's Rookie Of The Year award.

Stay tuned for the official release of the MV on June 30 at 0 AM and the album at 6 PM KST!