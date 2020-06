Seventeen are now million-sellers!

The boys' 7th mini-album 'Henggare' sold over 1.09 million copies in the first week. With 1,097,891 copies sold in the first week, they're the only group other than BTS to hit the mark in just the first week-sales. They actually hit 1.06 million copies within the first 5 days, and fans got up another 30,000 copies within just 2 days.

Congratulations to Seventeen.