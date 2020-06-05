2

2

Big Hit denies accusations that Agust D also sampled speech from controversial Vietnamese president

On June 5, a representative of Big Hit Entertainment stepped up to deny most recent accusations against BTS's SUGA, also known as Agust D

Earlier on June 4, one Vietnamese media outlet sparked rumors that Agust D's 2nd mixtape track "What Do You Think?" contained derogatory Vietnamese words. Then, some time afterward, netizens sparked even more rumors that the track also contained a speech sample of a controversial Vietnamese president who was deposed and assassinated, Ngô Đình Diệm

In response to the ongoing rumors, Big Hit Entertainment firmly stated, "These rumors are false." 


Previously, Agust D's mixtape track "What Do You Think?" stirred up controversy for sampling speeches by a controversial cult leader, Jim Jones. Big Hit Entertainment apologized to fans for the usage of this speech sample, then followed up by re-releasing the track with an edited version. 

popularit3,688 pts 55 seconds ago 0
55 seconds ago

next headline yoongi sampled adolf hitler like goddamn hop off his back tf

