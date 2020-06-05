Mnet's new boy group survival game show 'I-Land' reveals main poster ahead of premiere

3

Mnet's newest boy group survival game show 'I-Land' premieres in just 3 more weeks!

A joint project in partnership with Big Hit Entertainment's head producer Bang Si Hyuk, Mnet's 'I-Land' tells the story of 23 male contestants and their survival game inside a mysterious, artificial space, the 'I-Land'. Along with the format of a survival game, the 23 male contestants will be undergoing rigorous training through Big Hit Entertainment's very own artist production system, providing viewers with an in-depth process behind K-Pop's strategic training.

You can tune in to the premiere of Mnet's 'I-Land' hosted by actor Nam Goong Min this June 26 at 11 PM KST. In the meantime, basic profiles of all 23 male contestants are available via 'I-Land's official SNS, here

