Big Hit announces update on legal action and charged fines on malicious commenters of BTS

On June 29, Big Hit Entertainment released an updated statement on the legal actions taken on the perpetrators who made malicious posts and comments relating to BTS.

They released the statement on Weverse giving an update on the legal proceedings against the netizens of malicious activities. This is an update from the previous statement released back in March.

This is the agency's updated statement below:

"Hello,

This is Big Hit Entertainment.

Big Hit regularly initiates legal proceedings against perpetrators of malicious activities related to BTS, including ill-intentioned criticism, the spread of groundless information, sexual harassment, personal attacks, and defamation. We would like to provide an update on these activities.

Recently, Big Hit Entertainment has filed several complaints to law enforcement agencies based on evidence collected by our fans as well as through our own monitoring initiatives. These include postings on online communities such as DC inside, blog posting on sites such as TISTORY as well as social media postings, comments on news articles on Web portals, and comments on music streaming sites.

Several of the perpetrators identified in these cases have been sentenced to fines, while the investigation continues against others. Some individuals under investigation have made requests for settlement through their legal representatives, but Big Hit made it clear that no settlements will be forthcoming as we continue to adhere to our policy of zero tolerance.

In addition, information was collected on individuals with a long history of malicious postings about BTS and provided to the police. Criminal complaints were filed on these individuals by the police and these cases have been transferred to the prosecutor's office. If these individuals continue to engage in their criminal activities, Big Hit will file additional complaints as well as initiate civil proceeds to the maximum extent possible.

Our response to malicious postings is being mounted by our legal department in close coordination with a legal firm. Please understand that as complaints brought by third parties necessitate the summons and questioning of the artists involved by law enforcement, it is difficult for Big Hit to assist with criminal complaints filed by third parties including individuals and organizations. As the process from filing a complaint to the conclusion of a case can take months to more than a year, we ask for your understanding as we remain firmly committed to responding to the utmost extent of the law against any infringement of our artists' rights.

Big Hit continues to collect evidence by closely monitoring malicious postings, as well as reporting and deleting such content. We ask that you make continued use of our hotline (protect@bighitcorp.com) to report any cases of abuse.

We are always grateful for the affection and dedication shown by our fans to BTS. We will continue to work to ensure that the rights of our artists are fully protected.

Thank you."

