2AM's Seulong and Lovelyz' Kei get tangled up in teaser image for 'Female Friend'

2AM's Seulong and LovelyzKei dropped their first teaser for their duet.

They'll be releasing duet song "Female Friend", and the image show the two playing cat's cradle over some flowers.

Seulong is well-known for his great chemistry with female vocalists, including in his hit song "Nitpicking" with IU, "Always In My Heart" with Red Velvet's Joy, "You" with EXID's Hani, and more. Kei has also shown her vocal prowess through her solo album 'Over and Over' last year.

Stay tuned for more leading up to their duet release on the 16th at 6PM KST!

