Brown Eyed Girls' JeA does a 180 in her second lyric teaser for 'Greedyy'

Brown Eyed Girls' JeA has revealed her second lyric teaser for her upcoming solo single "Greedyy".



JeA excited fans for her solo comeback single by announcing that the lyrics for "Greedyy" were written by IU and will also feature MAMAMOO's Moon Byul. Completely different from the colorful teaser from yesterday, the new image shows a black background with a cactus. The lyrics read, "I feel hotly hated, it's um so nice. I'll teach you lightly, no more question."

"Greedyy" feat. MAMAMOO's Moon Byul will be out on June 12 at 6 PM KST. What do you think?