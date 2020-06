BTS joined the many celebrities congratulating the class of 2020!

The boys were part of 'Dear Class of 2020', where they joined people such as Beyonce, Barack and Michelle Obama, Lady Gaga, and many, many more. During their speech, BTS had wise words of advice for the graduating class.

You can re-watch the stream below. BTS' segment starts at 42:00. Their performance of "Boy With Luv", "Spring Day", and "Mikrokosmos" can be seen in the separate clip at the bottom.