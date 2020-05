ASTRO posed for the June issue of 'Elle'.

It's been over a year since all of ASTRO had a group photoshoot, and they got formally suited up for their 'Elle' shoot. During the interview afterward, leader Jinjin said, "All the members got more responsible. We wanted to become the light for one another and for our fans, so we made the song 'Lights On'."

Check out the photos below.