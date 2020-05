Weki Meki have officially announced their comeback with a new mini album, 'Hide and Seek'!

In the girl group's first comeback teaser image for their comeback below, two soft white shapes of a rabbit and a cat sit perched on a fallen chandelier. The simple, but mysterious teaser image seems to hint at two contrasting concepts coming together.

Weki Meki's 3rd mini album 'Hide and Seek' is set for release this June 18!