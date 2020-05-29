15

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Jang Geun Suk relieved of his mandatory public service duties today

Actor Jang Geun Suk will be officially relieved of his mandatory public service duties today, May 29!

In light of the public's social distancing advisory to prevent the spread of COVID19, the actor will be relieved from his public service duties privately, without any particular events. Prior to his mandatory enlistment in 2018, Jang Geun Suk was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, and he was ordered to carry out his mandatory service duties in the field of public service after his basic training. 

Welcome back, Jang Geun Suk!

