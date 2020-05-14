TWICE's Jungyeon shows off her self-dyed hair

TWICE's Jungyeon showed off her attempt at dyeing her hair on Instagram.

On May 14th, Jungyeon shared two Instagram stories on TWICE's official Instagram account. Along with the two selfies, she added the captions: "I think I made a mistake while dyeing my own hair..." and "One more time..." Jungyeon can be spotted sporting brightly colored hair with blue tones in both pictures.

Given that the group is gearing up for a comeback soon, fans are wondering if this color may be part of Jungyeon's comeback look! What do you think?