BLACKPINK's Lisa is the picture of sophistication in her newest update.

Posted on May 14th, Lisa is seen wearing a trendy but simple outfit. She also gives photo credit to fellow member Jisoo.



BLACKPINK is currently gearing up for a comeback in June. Fans are looking forward to seeing what the members of the powerhouse girl group have to offer.

Are you excited to see more of BLACKPINK in the near future?