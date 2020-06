TWICE has dropped their online cover image for 'MORE&MORE'!

The girls are coming back later today with 9th mini-album 'MORE&MORE'. The mini-album includes title song "MORE & MORE", "Oxygen", "Firework", "Make Me Go", "Shadow", "Don't Call Me Again", and "Sweet Summer Day". The album cover dropped is a cropped version of their group teaser image, but it's still enough to get fans even more excited.





TWICE is coming back later today on June 1st at 6PM KST.