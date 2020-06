'I-LAND' has released its first batch of 'applicants'.





'I-LAND' is the name of the idol survival show that is a collaboration between Mnet and Big Hit Entertainment. The show will air starting in June, and has been releasing various promotional material. They've just released 6 applicants - Park Sunghoon, Lee Huiseung, Daniel, Kim Sunwoo, Jake, and K.





'I-LAND' will start airing on June 26th at 11 PM KST. Check out the first batch of applicants below.