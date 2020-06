GOT7 has dropped a mysterious teaser for Jinyoung.

The black and white photo shows Jinyoung sleeping. The only words we have on the teaser are 'Hear, Here', and it's unclear what exactly this is for. It may be a follow-up to "Not By the Moon", another unit project, or might even be a solo song for Jinyoung.

Stay tuned for what this teaser is for!