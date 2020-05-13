SECRET NUMBER revealed a 'Who Dis?' debut teaser image featuring Dita!
In the teaser image, Dita continues the school concept for the girl group's debut as she leans against a locker. As previously reported, the girl group members include former YG trainees Jinny Park and Denise Kim, and official social media accounts were also set up for the group.
'Who Dis?' drops on May 19 KST. Watch LEA and Jinny's MV teasers if you missed them and Soodam's teaser image here!
7
7
Posted by2 hours ago
SECRET NUMBER reveal 'Who Dis?' debut teaser image feat. Dita
SECRET NUMBER revealed a 'Who Dis?' debut teaser image featuring Dita!
1 850 Share 50% Upvoted
Log in to comment