SECRET NUMBER has revealed first member JINNY.

The girls will be debuting with "Who Dis?", and while the video is short, JINNY overtakes the audience with her charisma. She's the rapper of the group that is talented at both composing and lyric writing. She is also fluent in English.

"Who Dis?" will be released on the 19th at 6PM KST. Check out JINNY's teaser video above and her teaser image below!