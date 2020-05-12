16

SECRET NUMBER reveal 'Who Dis?' debut teaser image feat. Soodam

SECRET NUMBER have revealed their 'Who Dis?' debut teaser image featuring Soodam.

In the teaser image, Soodam puts on a playful post for the girl group's upcoming debut. As previously reported, the girl group members include former YG trainees Jinny Park and Denise Kim, and official social media accounts were also set up for the group.

'Who Dis?' drops on May 19 KST. Watch LEA and Jinny's MV teasers if you missed them!

  1. SECRET NUMBER
  2. SOODAM
  3. WHO DIS
