Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Oh My Girl's Hyojung charms with her adorable expressions while performing 'NONSTOP'

Oh My Girl's Hyojung has charmed fans with her adorable facial expressions.

The group is starting to receive more recognition and recently made a comeback with their 7th mini-album titled 'NONSTOP'. While performing on the May 3rd episode of SBS's Inkigayo, Hyojung was spotted making cute facial expressions when confetti started flying down from the ceiling, adorably blowing away the pieces that stuck to her lips. 

Her charm has definitely caught the attention of netizens who are becoming fans. Check out the full clip below!

RIILEY255 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

she has one of the most adorable smiles I think ever

cupidkyumi 2 minutes ago
2 minutes ago

They should start using edible confetti 😆

