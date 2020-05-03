4

2

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

A Pink wins #1 on this week's 'Inkigayo' + Performances from GWSN, CRAVITY, GOT7, and NCT Dream!

AKP STAFF

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols!

On today's episode, GWSN made a comeback with "Bazooka!," NCT Dream returned with "Ridin," and Oh My Girl came back with "Nonstop."

As for the winner, the nominees were A Pink's "Dumhdurum," GOT7's "Not By The Moon," and Paul Kim's "But I'll Miss You." In the end, A Pink won with their single "Dumhdurum," making it their second consecutive win on the program.

Other performers were GOT7, MAMAMOO's Solar, cignature, (G)I-DLE, April, H&D, MCND, IMFACT, Kanto, and CRAVITY.

Check out select full cams of this week's performances below!

COMEBACK: GWSN

==

COMEBACK: NCT Dream

==

COMEBACK: Oh My God

==

CRAVITY

==

April

==

GOT7

  1. A Pink
  2. April
  3. Cignature
  4. CRAVITY
  5. (G)I-DLE
  6. GOT7
  7. GWSN
  8. IMFACT
  9. Kanto
  10. Solar
  11. MCND
  12. NCT Dream
  13. Oh My Girl
  14. Paul Kim
  15. INKIGAYO
  16. H
0 685 Share 67% Upvoted
Jeon So Mi
Jeon So Mi is coming back soon
9 hours ago   24   17,426
G-Dragon, Seungri, SUGA, Epik High, g.o.d, Oh Hyuk, IU, (Park Sang Hyun) Thunder, Seo Taiji, Jonghyun, Key, Zion.T
43 Collaborations of the digital queen IU
21 hours ago   25   26,923

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND