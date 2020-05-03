A Pink wins #1 on this week's 'Inkigayo' + Performances from GWSN, CRAVITY, GOT7, and NCT Dream!

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols!
On today's episode, GWSN made a comeback with "Bazooka!," NCT Dream returned with "Ridin," and Oh My Girl came back with "Nonstop."
As for the winner, the nominees were A Pink's "Dumhdurum," GOT7's "Not By The Moon," and Paul Kim's "But I'll Miss You." In the end, A Pink won with their single "Dumhdurum," making it their second consecutive win on the program.
Other performers were GOT7, MAMAMOO's Solar, cignature, (G)I-DLE, April, H&D, MCND, IMFACT, Kanto, and CRAVITY.
Check out select full cams of this week's performances below!
COMEBACK: GWSN
==
COMEBACK: NCT Dream
==
COMEBACK: Oh My God
==
CRAVITY
==
April
==
GOT7
Log in to comment