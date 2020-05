Girl group Woo!ah! has revealed a video teaser for member Sora ahead of debut.

The new girl group has been dropping teasers for their new members, leading to growing anticipation for the group's debut. Sora is seen showing off her doll-like visuals while sporting blue eyeliner that brings out her large eyes.

Stay tuned for Woo!ah!'s debut single album 'EXCLAMATION' on May 13th.