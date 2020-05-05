Oh My Girl thank IU & AOA's Jimin and Seolhyun for their support + talk about 'Nonstop' topping charts

Oh My Girl thanked IU as well as AOA's Jimin and Seolhyun for their support and more.



On the May 5th episode of 'Kim Shin Young's Noon Song of Hope', Oh My Girl took time to thank their sunbaes, showing gratitude for the support. Hyojung expressed, "IU always takes really good care of us when we see each other. She's going to be releasing her new song 'Eight' tomorrow, so please show it your love." Jiho also said of AOA members Jimin and Seolhyun, "Jimin always monitors our stages. She told me recently that I look really pretty with my hair up. Seolhyun posts about us on her Instagram stories. We love them so much."



On their latest title track "Nonstop" topping music charts, the Oh My Girl members commented, "When we saw that we were at #1, we couldn't believe it. We've been taking screenshots every day." Seunghee also revealed that Arin and Hyojung check the charts the most often, Hyojung checks sales, and YooA tries to avoid checking rankings to focus on performances. Mimi also said, "I don't go looking for it. I only know when other people tell me."



Have you seen Oh My Girl's "Nonstop" MV yet?



