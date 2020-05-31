N.Flying release schedule announcement teaser for 7th mini album 'So, Tong'

The boys of N.Flying are gearing up to make a comeback!

On May 31 KST, the band's FNC Entertainment unveiled the schedule announcement teaser for their 7th mini album 'So, Tong,' featuring the title track "Oh, Really."

The image features a few pairs of hands with fingers tightly interlocked with one another, the schedule for the band's upcoming teasers creatively jumping from finger to finger. According to the scheduler, the first image teaser will drop on June 1 with more teasers coming out on each day of the week through June 7.

Meanwhile, 'So, Tong' is set for release on June 10.

Check out the full schedule below!