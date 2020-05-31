Woollim Entertainment artists provide comfort with MV for 1st agency-wide single 'Relay'

Woollim Entertainment artists have come together for their first agency-wide song!





On May 31 KST, the agency's active roster, INFINITE leader Sunggyu, Lovelyz, Golden Child, Rocket Punch, and pre-debut group Woollim Rookie (including X1's Cha Jun Ho), released the single "Relay."





"Relay" is a meaningful track meant to give strength to fans through the COVID-19 pandemic. In the song, the idols remind listeners to not be scared and remember that they are with them and will remain with them through the difficult times.



The music video for the song features every artist involved, both in scenes with their group exclusively and also in scenes where everyone is mixed in and interacting with one another, showing their chemistry as artists sharing the same agency.

Check out the music video for "Relay" above!