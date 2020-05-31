TWICE drop audio snippet of new single 'More N More' on TikTok

5

TWICE is giving fans 'more n more' previews of their upcoming single "More N More"!

On May 31 KST, the JYP Entertainment girl group creatively revealed an audio snippet of the single through social media service TikTok, allowing fans to use the sample as background music for their own content. The full audio sample can be found here.

Meanwhile, TWICE has teamed up with music streaming service Spotify to offer a global listening party. The group has announced that they will be participating in a live chat with fans through the service at 9:30 PM KST on the day of the album's release.

TWICE's 9th mini album 'More N More' is scheduled for release on June 1.

Not really feeling the song, but will wait until it is fully released to come to a conclusion

