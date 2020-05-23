Netizens dub this GFriend fan's room as fangirl/fanboy goals

Pictures of GFriend fan's room had netizens buzzing, and netizens dubbed his room as the ultimate fangirl/fanboy goals.



On May 23rd, a post on a popular online forum gained attention for professionally decorated fangirl/fanboy room. Netizens have been commenting:

"It's crazily well managed!"

"Looks like this is the official merch shop of the company..."

"You must have contributed to at least 3 pillars of Source Music."

"This is my dream.."

"Buddys could actually tour his room instead lol"

"He just won my respect."

But not all responses were positive. Some were raising concerns about what would happen after he unstans the group. Check out the pictures below. What do you think?