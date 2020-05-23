5

Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Netizens dub this GFriend fan's room as fangirl/fanboy goals

Pictures of GFriend fan's room had netizens buzzing, and netizens dubbed his room as the ultimate fangirl/fanboy goals. 

On May 23rd, a post on a popular online forum gained attention for professionally decorated fangirl/fanboy room. Netizens have been commenting: 

"It's crazily well managed!" 

"Looks like this is the official merch shop of the company..." 

"You must have contributed to at least 3 pillars of Source Music." 

"This is my dream.."

"Buddys could actually tour his room instead lol"

"He just won my respect."

But not all responses were positive. Some were raising concerns about what would happen after he unstans the group. Check out the pictures below. What do you think?

1crazyqueen185 pts 52 minutes ago
52 minutes ago

That is dedication to the group you stan

Dino_Saur426 pts 54 minutes ago
54 minutes ago

this is my dream come to life. too bad i'm too broke to even buy an album

Share

