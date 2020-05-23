Netizens spot the similarities between Mino and SUGA's M/Vs

Some netizens have found uncanny similarities between WINNER's Song Min Ho (Mino) and BTS' SUGA's music videos.



Recently, BTS' SUGA (Agust D) has dropped his music video for "Daechwita" and his full 'D-2' mixtape. While most fans were awed by the epic M/V, some netizens were pointing out the similarities between Mino's "Fiance" and SUGA's music video. On a popular online community forum, a netizen posted two pictures shown above and prompted a question, "What is this Armys?"





Netizens soon started to share their thoughts in the comments. Some were in agreement with the original poster while others were defending SUGA. Top comments include: "lol (posted a picture shown below)" "It's eerily similar...Blonde ponytail and black gonryongpo..." , "If Fiance came after Daechwita, y'all would have flipped...I guess WINNER fans are nice?" "Did you see two music videos in their entirety? Nothing other than those screenshots are similar."







What do you think?