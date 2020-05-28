7

MBC's 'Hangout With Yoo' confirms Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Hyori, & Rain will debut this summer + still considering other members

On May 29, a spokesperson of MBC variety program 'Hangout With Yoo' relayed, "Our trainee Yoo Jae Suk will be forming a co-ed group with legendary solo dance artists Lee Hyori and Rain. The group is still in the stages of completing its puzzle pieces, and so we are considering the possibility of adding new members." 

Previously, MBC's 'Hangout With Yoo' challenged Yoo Jae Suk to a new mission of creating a new co-ed group in order to target the music scene in time for the coming summer. Viewers can look forward to the historic(?) moments where Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Hyori, and Rain come to a formal agreement to work together in their new co-ed group, on the May 30 broadcast of 'Hangout With Yoo' laster this week. 

What do you think of this brand new co-ed group so far?

  1. Lee Hyori
  2. Rain
  3. Yoo Jae Suk
ur faves have no chance the group of the century is here yall

Only Nation MC Yoo and God PD Kim Tae Ho can create this legendary Co-Ed Group..with 2 K-top stars

