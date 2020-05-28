Gugudan's Mina to leave her MC position on 'Show! Music Core' after over 2 years

On May 29, MBC's 'Show! Music Core' confirmed Gugudan member Mina's departure as the program's sole female MC.

Mina will be holding her final broadcast as the 'Music Core' MC during this weekend's broadcast, on May 30. This will mark her departure from the show after 2 years and 3 months. During her time as MC, Mina has worked with NCT's Mark, Ong Seong Wu, SF9's Chani, and Stray Kids's Hyunjin.

In light of her farewell from 'Music Core', Mina relayed, "Thank you to the 'Music Core' family, the fans, and everyone, for treating me with warmth. I was so happy to have worked with 'Music Core', receiving so much love. I will return with a good image soon. Thank you so much."

