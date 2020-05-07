Jung Joon Young & Jonghun's sentencing for group sexual assault postponed

Jung Joon Young and Jonghun's sentencing for their group sexual assault has been postponed.



On May 7, the Seoul High Court's 12th criminal department postponed the date for appeal their appeal trial for group sexual assault, which was previously scheduled for 2PM on May 7 KST. Jung Joon Young and Jonghun's lawyers submitted an application to postpone the sentencing on the 6th, and the court accepted. It's also reported they submitted an agreement with the victims, which might have an effect on the final sentencing.



As previously reported, Jung Joon Young received a 6-year prison sentence for illegally recording women with hidden cameras and collective sexual assault, and former F.T. Island member Jonghun received a sentence of 5 years. However, both Jung Joon Young and Jonghun appealed their sentences. Prosecutors then demanded 7 and 5-year prison sentences against Jung Joon Young and Jonghun, respectively, at their appeals trial on April 9 KST.