14

3

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Prosecutors demand 7 and 5-year prison sentences against Jung Joon Young & Jonghun at appeals trial

AKP STAFF

Prosecutors demanded 7 and 5-year prison sentences against Jung Joon Young and Jonghun at their recent appeals trial.

As previously reported, Jung Joon Young received a 6-year prison sentence for illegally recording women with hidden cameras and collective sexual assault, and former F.T. Island member Jonghun received a sentence of 5 years. However, both Jung Joon Young and Jonghun appealed their sentences.

At their appeal trial on April 9 at the Seoul High Court, prosecutors asked the court to reject Jung Joon Young and Jonghun's appeals for lesser sentences. Prosecutors then moved forward with their own appeals, demanding a 7-year prison sentence for Jung Joon Young, 5 years for Jonghun, and 10 years for Kwon (also known as the older brother of Girls' Generation's Yuri) who previously received a prison sentence of 4 years.

Jung Joon Young stated, "More than anything else, I was immoral to the victims, and I was ill-tempered in my responses. I'll reflect on that for the rest of my life. I'll live with self-reflection on my immature past." Jonghun expressed, "I'm pleading innocent, but I'm well-aware of the wounds to the victim that are hard to recover from. I think I should apologize to the victims. I'll remember this for the rest of my life, and I'll do good deeds and dedicate myself."

Jung Joon Young and Jonghun's next sentencing date is set for May 7 KST. 

  1. Jonghun
  2. Jung Joon Young
6 983 Share 82% Upvoted

0

borahae5,747 pts 57 minutes ago 0
57 minutes ago

yes, you'll all reflect. in prison. and hopefully prosecution wins. or it will be a slap on the wrists for all of you horrible creatures and a slap on the faces for the victims.

Share

-1

BIGBANG_VIP_4eva5,304 pts 27 minutes ago 0
27 minutes ago

Barely long enough but at this point, it’s better than nothing, now stop prolonging the inevitable and get into your jumpsuits

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

WINNER
WINNER 'Remember' past moments in touching MV
7 hours ago   10   5,096
ITZY
ITZY display their doll-like features for ELLE
22 hours ago   10   13,035

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND