Prosecutors demand 7 and 5-year prison sentences against Jung Joon Young & Jonghun at appeals trial

Prosecutors demanded 7 and 5-year prison sentences against Jung Joon Young and Jonghun at their recent appeals trial.



As previously reported, Jung Joon Young received a 6-year prison sentence for illegally recording women with hidden cameras and collective sexual assault, and former F.T. Island member Jonghun received a sentence of 5 years. However, both Jung Joon Young and Jonghun appealed their sentences.



At their appeal trial on April 9 at the Seoul High Court, prosecutors asked the court to reject Jung Joon Young and Jonghun's appeals for lesser sentences. Prosecutors then moved forward with their own appeals, demanding a 7-year prison sentence for Jung Joon Young, 5 years for Jonghun, and 10 years for Kwon (also known as the older brother of Girls' Generation's Yuri) who previously received a prison sentence of 4 years.



Jung Joon Young stated, "More than anything else, I was immoral to the victims, and I was ill-tempered in my responses. I'll reflect on that for the rest of my life. I'll live with self-reflection on my immature past." Jonghun expressed, "I'm pleading innocent, but I'm well-aware of the wounds to the victim that are hard to recover from. I think I should apologize to the victims. I'll remember this for the rest of my life, and I'll do good deeds and dedicate myself."



Jung Joon Young and Jonghun's next sentencing date is set for May 7 KST.

