NCT 127 'Warm Up' with punching bags in 'Neo Zone: The Final Round' 2nd player teaser video

NCT 127 have revealed their '2nd player' teaser video for 'Neo Zone: The Final Round'.



In the teaser, the NCT 127 members 'Warm Up' with punching bags as they dress in black leather. The NCT subunit's second repackage album 'NCT #127 Neo Zone: The Final Round' is set to drop on May 19 KST, but before then, fans can expect 'Warm Up' teasers.



Watch the NCT 127 '2nd player' teaser above, the '1st player' teaser video here if you missed it, and let us know what you think of their comeback concept in the comments below.



