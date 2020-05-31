Jo Kwon meets up with Moon Hee Jun and Soyul's daughter Jam Jam for 'Superman Returns' appearance

Jo Kwon recently met up with Moon Hee Jun and Soyul's daughter Jam Jam while filming an appearance on KBS reality program 'Superman Returns.'



On May 31 KST, the idol took to his personal Instagram to share a photo and video of their hangout, captioning the post with "Jam Jam #SupermanReturns."



In the image, the two are wearing army fatigues with their respective names embroidered on them. Jam Jam cutely looks into the camera while Jo Kwon enthusiastically crouches into the shot, making a peace sign for the camera.

The video shows short clips of his appearance on 'Superman Returns,' when he pays a visit to Moon Hee Jun and Soyul's home to share plenty of laughs and enjoy time playing with the adorable Jam Jam.



Meanwhile, Jo Kwon's episode of 'Superman Returns' will air on May 31 at 9:15 PM.

Check out Jo Kwon's Instagram post below!