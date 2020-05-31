TVXQ's Changmin shares silly barefoot photo while enjoying Super Junior's recent online concert

TVXQ's Changmin snapped a fun photo while enjoying Super Junior's recent online concert.

On May 31 KST, the group's label senior took to his personal Instagram account to share a photo of him kicking back on a couch, raising one of his bare feet to the camera with a bright grin on his face. "Dress code - bare feet," he playfully captioned the post, adding the hashtags '#beyondlive' and '#beyondthesupershow.'





Super Junior members Leeteuk, Yesung, Siwon, Eunhyuk, Shindong, and Donghae all left playful comments calling him the best and thanking him for his support.



Meanwhile, Super Junior held their online concert 'Beyond the Super Show' that day at 3 PM.





Check out Changmin's Instagram post below!









