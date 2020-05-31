WayV teases 1st full-length album 'Awaken the World' with 'mugshot' video and group concept image

Fans of WayV can expect a full album comeback from the group very soon!

On May 31 KST, the SM Entertainment group unveiled two different teasers for their first full-length album 'Awaken the World' - a full group image teaser and a 'mugshot' concept video.

In the black-and-white teaser image, all seven members are seen standing side by side, each wearing a sign with their name on it hanging from a chain around their necks. Each look directly into the camera with tough confidence, posing with their dark and defined shadows behind them.

The accompanying video teaser brings the image to life, with each member getting their own time to pose for a 'mugshot' with the camera. Distorted and aggressive music plays in the background, enhancing the dynamic mood of the scene.

Meanwhile, 'Awaken the World' is set for release on June 9.

