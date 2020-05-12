6

GOT7's Youngjae & DAY6's Young K announced as new fixed hosts of MBC's 'Idol Radio'

GOT7's Youngjae and DAY6's Young K have been announced as the new fixed hosts of MBC FM radio program, 'Idol Radio'!

On May 12, 'Idol Radio' stated, "Starting this May 18, GOT7's Youngjae and DAY6's Young K will work with us as official new DJs of 'Idol Radio'." 

Both Youngjae and Young K have hosted 'Idol Radio' as special DJs, and now, the two JYP Entertainment labelmates will be building their chemistry together while greeting various idol guests on their program. 

Look forward to Youngjae x Young K's new 'Idol Radio'!

