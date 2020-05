Jung Se Woon celebrated his birthday in a special way.

The singer is turning 24 (23 internationally) on May 31st, and he shared a video full of his songs for fans to listen to. The songs are "Slower Than Ever", "Waterfall", "Baby It's U", "Love It Live It", "Just U", "Feeling", "Irony", "La La", "Love in Fall", "Never Mind", "White", "Oh My Angel", "Eye 2 Eye", "Distance", and "I Wonder".

Check out the video above.