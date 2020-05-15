Girls' Generation's YoonA helps the homeless with 'Big Issue' magazine before 30th birthday

Girls' Generation's YoonA is helping the homeless with 'The Big Issue' magazine before her 30th birthday.



On May 15, YoonA sat down for an interview with 'Big Issue' after shooting a relaxed, neutral concept photo shoot for the magazine, which is known to aid the homeless or those at risk for homelessness. The Girls' Generation member expressed, "Every year around my birthday on May 30, I always hold a birthday party with fans, but this time, I wasn't able to because of the circumstances. I was wondering what I could do instead, and I felt like doing something meaningful, so I thought of 'The Big Issue'."



She continued, "I'm the type to think about what I'm able to do and what I can put my heart into. I think more love comes from sharing. My fans will do good things under my name, and I'm very thankful for that. I think my fans and I share a type of energy that has us living with good hearts."



The full interview with YoonA will be featured in 'The Big Issue's upcoming issue.

