Momoland's label confirms they're making a comeback soon

Momoland's label has confirmed the girl group is making a comeback soon.



On May 15, media outlets reported Momoland would be returning with a new album in June. MLD Entertainment clarified that the group's comeback is in the works, but the schedule has not been confirmed. The label stated, "Momoland recently finished recording their new album. The release date has not been decided. Details have not been confirmed."



Momoland's upcoming comeback marks their first since 'Thumbs Up' in December of 2019.



Stay tuned for updates on Momoland's comeback!