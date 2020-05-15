9

1

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Momoland's label confirms they're making a comeback soon

AKP STAFF

Momoland's label has confirmed the girl group is making a comeback soon.

On May 15, media outlets reported Momoland would be returning with a new album in June. MLD Entertainment clarified that the group's comeback is in the works, but the schedule has not been confirmed. The label stated, "Momoland recently finished recording their new album. The release date has not been decided. Details have not been confirmed."

Momoland's upcoming comeback marks their first since 'Thumbs Up' in December of 2019.

Stay tuned for updates on Momoland's comeback!

  1. Momoland
1 943 Share 90% Upvoted

1

bambamgot7-596 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

They were probably planning to cb but competition is getting heavy again. May is packed. And then summer time is worse.

Share
Lee Yeon Hee
Actress Lee Yeon Hee to tie the knot!
4 hours ago   6   37,906
Momoland
Momoland to make a comeback next month
6 hours ago   9   7,628
GRAY
GRAY drops moody MV for 'Moon Blue'
30 minutes ago   0   176
Lee Yeon Hee
Actress Lee Yeon Hee to tie the knot!
4 hours ago   6   37,906
Jungyeon
TWICE's Jungyeon shows off her self-dyed hair
14 hours ago   23   15,633
Momoland
Momoland to make a comeback next month
6 hours ago   9   7,628

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND