Former Wonder Girls member Lim looks mature in new profile shots

Former Wonder Girls member Lim is shining brightly in her new profile pictures.

The popular entertainer shared her new profile shots to her Instagram, saying: "New profile pictures with Rrr Entertainment".

Lim definitely cuts a sophisticated and mature look in her simple but elegant pictures. The former idol is gearing up to get married to her fiance and start a new career under fellow Wonder Girls member Yubin's label. She also recently revealed that she will be marrying her longtime boyfriend Shin Min Chul.



What do you think of Lim's new look?