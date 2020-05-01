Wonder Girls' Lim comments on upcoming marriage with longtime boyfriend Shin Min Chul

Wonder Girls' Lim commented on her upcoming marriage with her longtime boyfriend Shin Min Chul.



On May 1, Lim's label rrr Entertainment announced she would be marrying Taekwondo artist Shin Min Chul (34) after 7 years of dating. Shortly afterwards, the former Wonder Girls member herself told media outlets, "I'm so thankful to many people and all the situations because so many good things keep happening."



She continued, "As I'm getting married, I'll become a more responsible adult, and I'll try to greet you with a good image, so please watch over me."



Congratulations to Lim and Shin Min Chul once again!