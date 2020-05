MONSTA X will be performing for the online event 'Prom From Home' hosted by Zach Sang and St. Jude. The event is a virtual prom from your home under the living room lights.

you gotta COME TO PROM NEXT FRIDAY!! invite everyone you know!!! the line up of beautiful human performers is growing + we’ll be partying for and with our friends at @stjude ♥️ what color are you wearing to prom?? #promfromhome pic.twitter.com/yAXdmSH1V9 — Zach Sang (@zachsang) May 14, 2020

The top Kpop group will be joining other top names like Lewis Capaldi and Bazzi to celebrate a virtual prom for those who missed theirs due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

You can find out more information about the event at the St. Jude website. Will you be joining MONSTA X at prom on May 22nd?