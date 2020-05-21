EXO’s Baekhyun goes off on two sasaeng fans who were waiting in front of his apartment

EXO’s Baekhyun uploaded a lengthy message via the LYSN app regarding a sasaeng fan incident that happened to him recently.

The artist expressed his anger when he came home to find two sasaeng fans waiting in front of his apartment.

The message states:

“I’m really sorry to have to say this on such a lovely day but I must because it is so painful. I’m worried that a situation might happen where our kind Eri’s will be seen negatively by everyone when they upload on Instagram and Twitter. I don’t want to negatively affect anyone... But I really feel like I have to say this. Two female individuals (sasaengs) were just in front of our house and floor after I finished my schedules and came home. Thankfully I was with my manager. But during that moment I was scared. How did they find out? You can’t even see what floors people are going to from outside our apartments. And we never rode the same elevator together. Did they look through all the mailboxes? Many thoughts cycled through my head that made me feel anxious. Also, you know I remember faces well right? One of the people had a mask on but it was someone I had seen before. They said they wanted to support me but they have two faces. I was really hurt. Those two would probably see this right? I’m begging you. Please protect my privacy. I beg you.”

We are glad Baekhyun stayed safe in a scary situation.