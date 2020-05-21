78

6

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

EXO’s Baekhyun goes off on two sasaeng fans who were waiting in front of his apartment

AKP STAFF

EXO’s Baekhyun uploaded a lengthy message via the LYSN app regarding a sasaeng fan incident that happened to him recently. 

The artist expressed his anger when he came home to find two sasaeng fans waiting in front of his apartment. 

The message states:

“I’m really sorry to have to say this on such a lovely day but I must because it is so painful. I’m worried that a situation might happen where our kind Eri’s will be seen negatively by everyone when they upload on Instagram and Twitter. I don’t want to negatively affect anyone... But I really feel like I have to say this. Two female individuals (sasaengs) were just in front of our house and floor after I finished my schedules and came home. Thankfully I was with my manager. But during that moment I was scared. How did they find out? You can’t even see what floors people are going to from outside our apartments. And we never rode the same elevator together. Did they look through all the mailboxes? Many thoughts cycled through my head that made me feel anxious. Also, you know I remember faces well right? One of the people had a mask on but it was someone I had seen before. They said they wanted to support me but they have two faces. I was really hurt. Those two would probably see this right? I’m begging you. Please protect my privacy. I beg you.”

We are glad Baekhyun stayed safe in a scary situation.

  1. Baekhyun
56 24,227 Share 93% Upvoted

34

karron-avuche121 pts 1 hour ago 7
1 hour ago

It hurts to see Idols feeling guilty to call out trash like Sasaengs.

Share

7 more replies

29

quark123953,564 pts 1 hour ago 2
1 hour ago

I hate that he has to basically beg for basic human respect from these people. Inevitably someone will insult him by wondering why a grown man is afraid of a couple of young women, but I honestly don't blame him for being scared. You never know what people are going to try to do these days and to have someone so close to violating your home is unnerving. Everyone deserves their bubble of safety that your home provides and these "fans" should be ashamed of themselves. They don't give a crap about Baekhyun or EXO. They only care about themselves and how they feel by having "insider" information about them. How many idols have turned into shut-ins who don't socialize because they're afraid of being stalked?

Share

2 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop, CLC, Sorn, Seunghee, Yujin, Seungyeon, Eunbin, Elkie, Yeeun
CLC's Seunghee trolls fans during a Q&A
50 minutes ago   4   535
ROSEGOLD And KAACHI Release Fandom Names
52 minutes ago   4   483

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND