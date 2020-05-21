Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for May 10 to May 16

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the chart rankings from May 10 to May 16 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. IU ft. Suga - "Eight" - 57,068,881 Points

2. Bolbbalgan4 ft. Baekhyun - "_ Leo" - 39,198,302 Points

3. Jo Jung Suk - "Aloha" - 38,517,131 Points

4. Oh My Girl - "Nonstop" - 31,290,253 Points

5. Taeyeon - "Happy" - 22,914,324 Points

6. NU'EST - "I'm In Trouble" - 22,357,746 Points

7. A Pink - "Dumhdurum" - 21,400,354 Points

8. Gaho - "Start" - 21,278,506 Points

9. MC The Max - "Bloom" - 20,450,729 Points



10. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers" - 19,602,004 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. NU'EST - 'The Nocturne'

2. DAY6 - 'The Book of Us _ The Demon'

3. GOT7 - 'DYE'

4. ASTRO - '[GATEWAY]'



5. Seventeen- 'Al1'



6. CRAVITY - 'HIDEOUT_ REMEMBER WHO WE ARE - Season 1'



7. NU'EST - 'The Nocture (Kit Version)'



8. Bolbbalgan4 - 'Puberty Book II PUM'



9. OH MY GIRL - 'NONSTOP'



10. BTS - 'MAP OF THE SOUL _ 7'







< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1. Jo Jung Suk - "Aloha"

2. MC The Max - "Bloom"

3. Jin Minho - "Half"



4. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers"

5. Gaho - "Start"

6. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha"

7. H:CODE - "Dream Of You"

8. Shin Ye Young - "Why Do We Have To Breakup"

9. Monday Kiz - "My Love Has Faded Away"

10. Ha Hyun Woo - "Diamond"





Source: Gaon

