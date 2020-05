D-Crunch's Dylan, Hyunoh, and Hyunwoo are the next members to release their individual teaser images for the group's upcoming release 'Pierrot'.

The members are seen sporting contrasting looks in their individual teaser photos. It seems as though the clown versions of the images include collaged letters spelling out different messages.

Stay tuned for D-Crunch's comeback on May 22nd at 12 PM KST and check out the rest of the images below!