Actress Han So Hwee is the queen of spring in her newest photos for fitness brand BARREL.

The up and coming actress showed off her gorgeous visuals in new pictures from the brand's 2020 Spring and Summer collection. Han So Hwee's natural charm definitely shines through as she gracefully poses in front of the camera.



Check out the rest of her pictures below! Han So Hwee is currently attracting a lot of attention for her appearance in JTBC drama 'World Of The Married'.