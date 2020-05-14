BTS announce their very own online live concert, 'Bang Bang Con The Live'

BTS's 'Bang Bang Con' continues, but this time, with an online live concert!

On May 14, Big Hit Entertainment announced the launch of BTS's very own online live concert, 'Bang Bang Con The Live', coming this June 14 at 6 PM KST. The concert will offer fans who are practicing social distancing by staying at home with the chance to see BTS live with special multi-view features, as well as the opportunity to virtually visit BTS's very own 'Bang Bang Con' exclusive room!



'Bang Bang Con The Live' will be available via pay-per-view on Weverse, with pre-sales starting on June 1 at 1 PM KST.