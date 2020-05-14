13

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

BTS announce their very own online live concert, 'Bang Bang Con The Live'

BTS's 'Bang Bang Con' continues, but this time, with an online live concert!

On May 14, Big Hit Entertainment announced the launch of BTS's very own online live concert, 'Bang Bang Con The Live', coming this June 14 at 6 PM KST. The concert will offer fans who are practicing social distancing by staying at home with the chance to see BTS live with special multi-view features, as well as the opportunity to virtually visit BTS's very own 'Bang Bang Con' exclusive room!

'Bang Bang Con The Live' will be available via pay-per-view on Weverse, with pre-sales starting on June 1 at 1 PM KST. 

gookr 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

i was about to say bless but then saw it costs money and my poor ass probably wont be able to afford it so im crying

also on a business standpoint, bighit is hella smart for putting everything on weverse instead of vlive/youtube, it forces fans to use the app and they rake in more money.

also what do they mean by multiview?

msnider 10 minutes ago
10 minutes ago

If it is like Muster and the LYSY live stream concerts, it will only cost $30!! That is an amazing price for me and my family to see them perform live. Plus I have a feeling our ticket money is going to be refunded soon since the US has not seen a drop in Covid cases as of yet. Unlikely any concerts will happen for quite some time.

