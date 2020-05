BTOB's Eunkwang will be appearing on MBC's 'Point of Omniscient Interference' with his manager, to share with fans moments from daily life in a different perspective!

MBC confirmed with media outlets on May 14, "'Point of Omniscient Interference' with guest Eunkwang will air on May 23."

Meanwhile, the BTOB leader is currently gearing up for his first solo album, some time in June. Before that, his pre-release single "Drawer" is set for release on May 21 at 6 PM KST.